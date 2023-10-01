Photo Release

November 20, 2023 Villar defends DENR’s 2024 budget: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during Monday’s plenary session November 20, 2023, defends the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and its attached agencies amounting to P25.38 billion. Villar said the proposed allocation, once approved, will be utilized towards the conservation, management, development and proper use of the country's environment and natural resources “which constitute the primary responsibility of the DENR and to fulfill the constitutional duty of the state to protect and advance the rights of the people to a balance and healthful ecology.” The senator asked for the suspension of the plenary deliberation on the DENR budget for the next session. (Senate Photos)