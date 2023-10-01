Photo Release

November 20, 2023 End endo: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva notes anew the unfilled positions at the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) during the plenary deliberation on the agency’s proposed 2024 budget Monday, November 20, 2023. According to Villanueva, out of the 206 available positions at the NCSC, only 40 items or 19 percent are filled permanent positions. “They have 49 contract of service or job order (JO) status. In the entire country, one of every 10 authorized positions is still unfilled. While in the Senate we are pushing to end endo (end of contract), the government has 642,000 JOs and contract of service (workers). Hopefully, this 19 percent will improve because we will look into this,” Villanueva said. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)