Photo Release

November 25, 2023 Senate President hosts dinner party for APPF delegates: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri hosts a dinner party for delegates of the 31st annual meeting of the Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) at Shangrila Hotel, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Friday, November 24, 2023. Zubiri said this year’s forum, with the theme “Resilient Partnerships for Peace, Prosperity, and Sustainability,” was participated in by member-countries from Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mexico, the Federal States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Russian Federation, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. Zubiri said the Philippines' hosting of the APPF is a signal of the country’s active presence in the region in pursuing peace, prosperity, and progress. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)