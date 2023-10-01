Photo Release

November 25, 2023 APPF 31 drafting committee meeting: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda presides over the meeting of the Drafting Committee of the 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. The committee considered 10 draft resolutions approved by the Working Groups during the three-day plenary sessions, including a resolution on Promoting Parliamentary Diplomacy for Regional Security which was deferred during the 30th APPF meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. Also discussed during the meeting were the adoption of a resolution on Korean Peninsula from APPF 30; on women participation and leadership; on gender and sustainable development goals; on rethinking critical infrastructure; on regional cooperation on universal health care; on climate change in Asia-Pacific; on regional cooperation in education and culture; and on human capital development and inclusive growth. The committee also approved the amendment of the rules to include the meeting of Young Parliamentarians as a regular meeting for every year. The resolutions, the amendment to the rules, including the Joint Communique are expected to be adopted during the final plenary session. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)