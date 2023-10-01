Photo Release

November 29, 2023 Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri supports the passage of Senate Bill No. 2455 or the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act which seeks to develop the defense industry and its capability to locally produce weaponry and equipment for the armed forces or armed services of the Philippines. During interpellation on the bill Wednesday, November 29, 2023, Zubiri pointed out that countries like the United States require arm manufacturers who supply them with weapons to set up shop in their home-country. “We would like that to happen as well in the Philippines where if these companies want to sell firearms to the armed forces or the armed services they (would) have to set up shops in the Philippines and manufacture them here in our country. That way they pay income taxes, hire laborers and create more jobs,” Zubiri said. He said the country is now in deep negotiation with an Australian ship company that has a shipyard in Balamban, Cebu. “With the passage of (the bill), we will prioritize locally-made equipment. They told me they could build the ships here in one year and would hire 3,000 ship builders for the three boats. The point is, they are excited to build (the ships) here. We don’t have to buy them from Australia,” Zubiri said. He said the ships even come with a guarantee that repairs would be done in the shipyard in Cebu. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)