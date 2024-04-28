Photo Release



Tesdaman in Aklan: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva graced the celebration of the 68th Aklan Day as guest speaker last Thursday, April 25, 2024. In his speech, Villanueva highlighted the important role of the province in the country’s economic development through the tourism sector with 2 million tourists that came to the province last year. The majority leader, together with Governor Joen Miraflores, Vice Governor Boy Quimpo and local officials, led the educational assistance payout to 1,000 students from the 17 towns of Aklan and the groundbreaking ceremony of the Aklan Sports Training and Wellness Center.

TESDAMAN SA AKLAN : Pinaunlakan ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva bilang guest speaker ang pagdiriwang ng ika-68 Aklan Day noong Huwebes, April 25, 2024. Sa kanyang talumpati, binigyang-diin ni Villanueva ang mahalagang kontribusyon ng lalawigan sa kaunlaran ng ekonomiya ng bansa pagdating sa turismo kung saan 2 milyong turista ang pumunta sa lalawigan noong nakaraang taon. Pinangunahan rin ng majority leader, kasama sina Governor Joen Miraflores, Vice Governor Boy Quimpo at mga lokal na opisyal ang pamamahagi ng educational assistance sa 1,000 na mga estudyante mula sa 17 bayan ng Aklan at ang groundbreaking ceremony ng Aklan Sports Training and Wellness Center.