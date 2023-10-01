Photo Release

December 1, 2023 PHIVOLCS’ hazard maps: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano asks Teresito Bacolcol, director of the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs), whether the agency’s hazard map would help guide the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) where to build or not to build new roads. Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Science and Technology, presided over a public hearing Friday, December 1, 2023, on proposals to modernize Philvolcs and create the Philippine Atomic Regulatory Commission. Cayetano said he noticed that the budget for the maintenance of roads is nearly as much as that of building new ones. “Will all of these hazard mapping aid everyone doing construction, including our new roads in where to build, where not to build or where to put more cisterns?” Cayetano asked. Bacolcol replied in the affirmative, saying that local government units are using their hazard map for their comprehensive land use plans. Ironically, Cayetano said, while DOST, along with the departments of energy and information and communications technology, was allocated a small budget, it actually has the greatest potential in terms of changing the country for the better. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)