Batting for more inclusive and accessible healthcare services in communities, Bong Go inspects Super Health Center in Candijay, Bohol: Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has remained steadfast in bringing essential public health services closer to more Filipinos down to the communities through the establishment of Super Health Centers.

Go emphasized the necessity for an inclusive strategy in strengthening the country’s healthcare infrastructure during the site inspection of a Super Health Center in Candijay, Bohol, on Wednesday, November 29.