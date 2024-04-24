Photo Release

April 24, 2024 Tolentino supports term extension for LGUs: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino strongly supports the extension of term for local government officials from three years to four years as the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes discusses Senate Resolution of Both Houses No. 5. During Wednesday’s hearing, April 24, 2024, Tolentino, a former mayor of Tagaytay for nine years, said it was incumbent upon him to address the painful truth of local governance. “How long-term strategic planning and development is almost impossible and how meaningful reforms are unceremoniously discontinued even before they take root and effect meaningful change,” Tolentino said. “Much of these challenges are attributed to how far, too short local chief executives stay in office to implement change at the grassroots. This is inimical to public interest and a hurdle to the continuity, stability, and consistency of public service,” he added. Tolentino cited three points why he supports the extension of terms: 1) local officials will leave a legacy as they immerse themselves in local challenges and forge stronger connections with the people; 2) an extension of term can enhance accountability; and 3) it will result in greater competitiveness and efficiency in governance. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)