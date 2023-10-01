Photo Release



UN, Pia mount interactive exhibit to raise awareness on VAW: 'Walk in her shoes,' an interactive exhibit depicting real stories of women who are victims of violence was opened at the Senate on Monday, Dec. 4, by Senators Pia S. Cayetano and Loren Legarda, together with Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, Dr. Leila Saiji Joudane, UNFPA Country Representative, Atty. Khay Ann Magundayao-Borlado of the Philippine Commision on Women, Atty Renato Bantug, Senate Secretary, and fellow advocates.

About 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women:

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence is an international civil society-led campaign that commences on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. This year, the 16 Days campaign theme is Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls. It calls upon United Nations networks, civil society, organizations and institutions to step up and support different prevention strategies to stop violence from occurring in the first place. In the Philippines, the 16 Days of Activism is extended to 18 Days until December 12, the anniversary of the signing of the UN Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children.