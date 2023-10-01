Photo Release

December 4, 2023 Job-ready senior high graduates: Sen. Raffy Tulfo proposes the integration of enterprise-based training program into the senior high curriculum as soon as possible to make the senior high school graduates job-ready. During Monday’s hearing, December 4, 2023, of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, Tulfo said senior high students must have an apprenticeship program that would count as experience for them to immediately enter the workforce after graduation. “The problem is that there is disconnect between our educational curriculum, particularly in senior high and the actual industry needs, which may be addressed through enterprise-based training program,” Tulfo said. “I fully support this bill (Senate Bill No. 363) because the law that can provide jobs and fair wages to our countrymen is a long-term solution to the many problems they face on a daily basis,” he pointed out. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)