Photo Release

December 4, 2023 Villar accepts revisions on anti-agri economic sabotage bill: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, accepts proposed amendments to Senate Bill No. 2432, also known as the “Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act,” during Monday’s plenary session December 4, 2024. The proposed measure, currently in the period of amendments, aims to define and propose stiffer penalties for agricultural economic sabotage, including smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, and cartel activities. (File Photo)