Photo Release

May 7, 2024 Close POGOs: Sen. Win Gatchalian calls for the closure of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country during a public hearing conducted by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality Tuesday, May 7, 2024, on human trafficking and cyber fraud operations. According to Gatchalian, authorities raided six POGO operations for human trafficking, serious illegal detention, torture, fraudulent cryptocurrency, love scam, among others, in the last two years. He said POGOs are guising themselves as legitimate businesses with the licenses they obtained from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). “So, we see there is no good in bringing POGO here. The POGO should really be stopped because what we fear is already here…they know how to use money, bribes to protect them in their operation here in our country,” Gatchalian said in mixed Filipino and English. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)