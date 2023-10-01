Photo Release

December 4, 2023 Day of sorrow: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses his sorrow and sympathy for the victims who are killed and injured in the bombing incident at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City Sunday morning, December 3, 2024. “People went to light candles as a symbol of hope…what should have been a joyous occasion for the faithful quickly became a day of sorrow,” Dela Rosa lamented in his privilege speech during plenary session Monday, December 4, 2023. A former chief of the Philippine National Police and a former student and alumni of the MSU, Dela Rosa strongly condemned what he said was a “meaningless, barbaric and cruel act” by terrorists. I urge the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to keep doing what they do best – protect our people. I implore you to ensure, as much as you can, that such acts of terror will be stopped. I urge our Local Government Units to keep an extra watchful eye on your jurisdictions and on your constituents. You are the partners of our military and law enforcement personnel. Let us stay vigilant for the sake of our people,” Dela Rosa said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)