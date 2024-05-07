Photo Release

May 7, 2024 Saguisag, a great human rights champion: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada pays tribute to the late Sen. Rene Saguisag who passed away on April 23, 2024. In his co-sponsorship speech on the Senate resolution honoring Saguisag, Estrada described the former statesman and prominent human rights lawyer as a man of principle, a loyal friend, and a well-regarded legislator. “His imprint here in the Senate would always prove that Senator Saguisag has a brilliant, exceptional mind—worthy to be etched in the annals of history. His contribution and achievements for our country may have escaped the consciousness of the young people, but his legacy—not just here in the Senate but also as a prolific writer, critic, and lawyer—would always reverberate across generations,” Estrada said during Tuesday’s plenary session, May 7, 2024. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)