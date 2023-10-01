Photo Release

December 5, 2023 Estrada sponsors Eddie Garcia bill: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada seeks the support of his colleagues for the passage of Senate Bill No. 2505 or the “Eddie Garcia Law”, a measure that will ensure the welfare of workers in the movie and television industry. Estrada noted the dangers of physical and mental strain of overworked people which also reduces work performance and results in productivity loss due to illness or occupational injuries. “Mr. President, this measure was put forward to ensure that workers—especially those who work behind the camera and work tirelessly even beyond normal working hours—are provided opportunities for gainful employment and decent incomes, and are protected from abuse, extended working hours, harassment, hazardous working conditions, and economic exploitation,” Estrada said Tuesday, December 05, 2023. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)