Photo Release

December 5, 2023 On the importance of COP28: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda rallies her fellow senators to take cognizance of the discussions at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) currently being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Legarda delivered a privilege speech Tuesday, December 5, 2023, to stress the importance of COP28 in shaping the development agenda of countries. Legarda particularly lauded the conference parties' historic agreement on a loss and damage fund, saying this would serve as a lifeline for vulnerable developing countries like the Philippines amid the impacts of climate change. She, on the other hand, expressed hope that developed countries would fulfill their commitments under the Paris Agreement. "Back here at home, we need to work closely with each other – the government, private sector, civil society groups and national technical experts – with emphasis on speed and scaled-up strategies that only a whole-of-nation approach can achieve. Because our country will continue to bear the impacts of climate change if we do not act boldly, ambitiously, and passionately now," Legarda told her colleagues. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)