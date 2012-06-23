Photo Release

December 6, 2023 Equitable access to justice to all Muslims: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada backs proposals to safeguard the rights of Muslim Filipinos, particularly by providing easier access to Shari’a courts to facilitate cases and ensure government services are afforded to Muslim brothers and sisters. During a Senate hearing on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, Estrada also said he supports moves for the creation of additional Shari’a courts in Luzon and the Visayas amid the growing number of Muslim Filipinos in different regions. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)