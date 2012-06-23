Photo Release

December 7, 2023 Negros Island Region Act: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri co-sponsors Senate Bill No. 2507 or the Negros Island Region Act on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Zubiri said reestablishing the Negros Island Region (NIR) would bring the government closer to the residents. He said the current administrative set-up of Negros is complicated. Residents of Negros Occidental have to travel to Iloilo to apply for their identification cards, certificates or permits while those from Negros Oriental have to go to Cebu for the same purpose. Under the bill, NIR shall be composed of the provinces, including the cities, municipalities and barangays of 1) Negros Occidental, including Bacolod City; 2) Negros Oriental and 3) Siquijor. The measure was authored by Zubiri and co-authored by Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Senators Win Gatchalian, Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. and Manuel “Lito” Lapid. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)