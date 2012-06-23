Photo Release

December 12, 2023 Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito presides over the Committee on Health and Demography hearing Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) and other proposals for BHWs' incentives and benefits. Ejercito praised the sacrifices and work of the BHWs, pointing out that they wouldn’t hesitate to render their services to the country in another pandemic. He said the committee invited local government units (LGUs) who are recognized by the health department as best implementors of best practices programs in terms of government support and incentives to the BHWs. These are the cities of Taguig, Pasig, Lucena and Bulacan province. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)