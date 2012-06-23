Photo Release

December 12, 2023 Funding for Bgy. Health Workers’ salaries, benefits: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during Tuesday’s hearing of the Committee on Health and Demography, December 12, 2023, inquires about the source of fund for Barangay Health Workers’ (BHW) salaries and benefits. Padilla noted the importance of BHWs as “foot soldiers” attending to health needs of the people at the grassroots level. While some local government units (LGUs) are capable of appropriating funds for their health workers, other LGUs have to contend with what meager resources they have, he said. “Is there a way we can regularly compensate them?” Padilla asked. Dr. Lester Tan, division chief of the Bureau of Local Health System Development of the Department of Health, said the department recognizes the need for BHW to be compensated regularly. However, the funding really is the issue, especially for LGUs with low income, Tan admitted. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)