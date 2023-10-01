Photo Release

December 12, 2023 Marcos sponsors two resolutions for OFWs: Sen. Imee R. Marcos sponsors two resolutions that would uphold and protect the rights and welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Korea. The Senate passed on second reading, Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 790 concurring in the ratification of the agreement between the government of the Republic of the Philippines and the government of his majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income. Also passed on second reading is SRN 878, resolution concurring in the ratification of the agreement on social security between the government of the Republic of the Philippines and the government of the Republic of Korea. “It will alleviate the tax burden on both our Filipino workers and Filipino corporations and partnerships. It will encourage cross border trade and investment between the two countries and provide clarity and certainty in the manner by which each state will treat and levy income taxes, enabling businesses and investors from both nations to finance and develop their businesses equally,” Marcos said, referring to SRN 790 once ratified by the Senate. Meanwhile, SRN 878 will allow Filipino migrants in Korea to enjoy the same social security benefits that a Korean national has. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)