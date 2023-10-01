Photo Release

December 12, 2023 Negotiate with other countries on double taxation: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda urges the Department of Foreign Affairs to negotiate with other countries where there are working Filipinos, including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and professionals, so that double taxation will not befall them. Legarda, expressing her support for the Senate concurrence in the ratification of the agreement between the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, Tuesday, December 12, 2023, recalled that there have been many treaties on double taxation but "despite our hard work as chair of the committee, we know that there are many pending treaties that still need to be ratified,” the senator said. She asked the sponsor of the resolution, Sen. Imee Marcos, if she knows of any country that needs to be negotiated by the DFA on double taxation. Marcos replied that the list of countries with pending negotiation on double taxation “remains long” as there are Filipinos “in every corner of the globe.” She said there is a need to prioritize the countries in the Americas and Europe where there are more compatriots. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)