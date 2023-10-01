Photo Release

December 12, 2023 Give PNP chief power to appoint cop: Sen. Grace Poe wants to give authority to the Philippine National Police (PNP) head to appoint chiefs of police (COP) of cities and municipalities and let the selection process free from the influence of the local chief executives. During Tuesday’s plenary session, December 12, 2023, Poe interpellated Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2449 or An Act Providing for Organizational Reforms in the PNP, amending Republic Act 6975 and RA 8551. “My only apprehension here is the fact that it concentrates the power too much to the PNP chief; on the other hand, I don’t believe that there should really be an influence in an area controlled by local government for them to have the prerogative to influence law enforcement because I feel that provides checks and balances,” Poe said. Dela Rosa said, at present, PNP chief can only recommend to the governor or mayor names for the position of chief of police. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)