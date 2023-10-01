Photo Release

December 13, 2023 Senate resumes debates on PNP reorganization bill: Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, welcomes clarificatory questions on Senate Bill No. 2449 or An Act Providing for Organizational Reforms in the PNP, amending Republic Act 6975 and RA 8551. During Wednesday’s plenary session, December 13, 2023, Dela Rosa explained each positions, functions, and duties in the Philippine National Police that were enumerated in the bill. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)