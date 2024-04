Photo Release

April 25, 2024 Philippine Book Festival: (photo 1: L-R) Charisse Aquino-Tugado - Executive Director, National Book Development Board (NBDB), Senator Loren Legarda, Dante Francis “Klink” Ang II - Chairperson, National Book Development Board (NBDB), National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario, Jeremy Barns - Director General, National Museum of the Philippines (photo 2) Kontemporaryong Gamelan Pilipino (Kontra-GaPi) Resident Ethnic Music and Dance Ensemble College of Arts and Letters, University of the Philippines-Diliman