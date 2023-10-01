Photo Release

December 14, 2023 Senate ratifies final 'Tatak Pinoy' bill: Sen. Sonny Angara reports before the plenary the highlights of the bicameral conference committee report on the proposed "Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act" on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance and head of the Senate contingent to the bicam panel, also thanked Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri for prioritizing the approval of the bill in the upper chamber. The "Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino)" Bill, now up for the President's signature, seeks to empower local businesses to produce globally competitive goods and services. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)