Photo Release

April 29, 2024 Helping persons in distress at sea: Sen. Imee R. Marcos says that due to alarming number of maritime incidents, it is imperative to pass a law that would ensure assistance, regardless of nationality, in case of untoward incidents at sea. Presiding Monday’s hearing of the Committee on Foreign Relations April 29, 2024, Marcos said the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) recorded 782 maritime incidents during five years period. “The Good Samaritan at Sea Bills (Senate Bill Nos. 1136 and 1388) aim to implement the International Maritime Instruments which were already ratified by the Philippines concerning safety of life at sea and the duty to render assistance to all persons in distress at sea to which the Philippines is a state party,” Marcos pointed out. “They seek to provide a domestic law which mandates applicable rules of conduct in case of accidents at sea,” she added. The committee also discussed proposed measures (SB Nos. 2129, 2141, 2372, 2556, 2581, 2590, 2592, 2599, 2600, and House Bill No. 7763 or the Philippine Friendship Day Bills), establishing and dedicating friendship days with the Philippines’ valuable partners. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)