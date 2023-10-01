Photo Release

December 14, 2023 On disappearance of e-sabungeros: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2449, or An Act Providing for Organizational Reforms in the PNP, amending Republic Act 6975 and RA 8551, says that despite the presence of policemen and security guards in the area of the e-gaming activity, the reported disappearance of e-sabong afficionados still happened. During Wednesday’s plenary session, December 13, 2023, Pimentel said these police officers and security guards were supposed to physically secure the place but, ironically, there was no physical disturbance in the area. “Is that the concern of the security guards? Is that the concern of the police? Well, somebody is able to gain from the betting system. They would be shamed if someone pulls out a gun and fires indiscriminately in the area... there’s a physical commotion and that’s their job... but I don’t think they were hired to ensure that no one will be able to cheat in the betting,” Pimentel said. Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who is defending SBN 2449, admitted that “monetary consideration” could be the reason for their presence in the betting station. The minority leader earlier questioned the nine incidents of missing e-sabungeros involving more than 30 persons. Of the nine cases, the police claimed it has solved two or three cases, he said. “Is it a problem with our organization, or is it a problem with peculiarity of the crime,” Pimentel asked, to which Dela Rosa admitted that it was the peculiarity of the crime. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)