Photo Release

April 25, 2024 Jinggoy wants to ensure credit assistance to small firms: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada files Senate Bill No. 2632, which aims to reinstate the legal mandate that provides mandatory credit assistance to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The provision under RA 6755 has already lapsed, and this bill seeks to ensure sustained credit assistance to eligible MSMEs. It also aims to ensure that financing will really reach MSMEs in need. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)