December 19, 2023 Stop bickering, Ejercito appeals: Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, during Tuesday’s Kapihan sa Senado media forum, December 19, 2023, appeals for the cessation of political bickering and instead unite against Chinese aggression and bullying. Ejercito said he can take the attacks against him, but he cannot stomach a compatriot siding with the aggressor. The senator later said those behind the attacks against him are the allies of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Clarifying that he has nothing against the former President, Ejercito said he was surprised that the Duterte supporters are avid supporters of China who are being used for destabilization efforts. “I will never back down. No, because I know that we're in the right position in fighting for our sovereignty and our country,” Ejercito said. The deputy majority leader insisted that any destabilization or any adventurism will not be good because it will only cause political and economic instability. During the same forum, Ejercito also expressed hope that President Marcos will not veto the proposed 2024 General Appropriations Bill which is expected to be signed Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at the Malacañang Palace. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)