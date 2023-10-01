Photo Release

December 20, 2023 Responsive, progressive 2024 national budget: Senators led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri witness the signing into law of the P5.768-trillion 2024 national budget Wednesday, December 20, 2023. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (center) said the budget is meant to boost the physical and human capital of the nation. He said the budget draws up the administration’s battle plan in addressing poverty, health, security, creating jobs and funding livelihood, among others. For his part, Zubiri described the 2024 budget as very responsive. He said the budget for social services has significantly increased, particularly in the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the TUPAD program of the Department of Labor and Employment which gives emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers. “We have also increased the defense budget for the coast guard, navy and army. We are very happy with the budget. This is one of the most responsive and progressive budgets of our country in a while,” Zubiri said. Also in photo are Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Sens. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, Nancy Binay, Francis “Tol” Tolentino, Win Gatchalian and Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and other representatives. (Red Santos/Office of the Senate President)