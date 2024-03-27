Photo Release

March 27, 2024 Zubiri attends bilateral meeting with Thai delegation: Bilateral Meeting with the Thai Delegation during the 148th IPU Assembly, Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, 24 March 2024. Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri, joined by Senators Aquilino Pimentel III, Manuel “Lito” Lapid, Nancy Binay and Ambassador Carlos D. Sorreta, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations in Geneva, met with the delegation from the Parliament of the Kingdom of Thailand led by the Thai Senate President, the Honorable Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, who was accompanied by Senators Pikulkeaw Krairiksh, Suwannee Sirivejchapun and the Honorable Pita Limjaroenarat, MP, on the sidelines of the 148th IPU Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. Senate President Zubiri took cognizance of the 50th anniversary of Philippines-Thailand bilateral relations. Senate President Wichitcholchai, on the other hand, recalled meeting with Senate President Zubiri on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) which was hosted by the Philippines last November 2023, and extended his gratitude for the warm hospitality accorded them during APPF31. He also expressed how Thailand deeply values its ties with the Philippines. Senate President Zubiri intimated to the Thai delegation his forthcoming visit to Bangkok on 3-6 April of this year, to reciprocate Thailand’s visit to the Philippines during the APPF31. He conveyed his excitement to see and visit the parliament building of Thailand. The Senate President stressed the importance of rice diplomacy between the two countries as the Philippines buys rice from Thailand. Senate President Zubiri also considered Thailand as the king of tourism in ASEAN, an achievement worth emulating by the Philippines, for which he suggested a healthy exchange of best practices and shared program of sharing tourists through the “2 countries, one destination” program. Senate President Zubiri appealed to the Thai Senate President to include arnis, the Philippines’ national sport, in the Southeast Asian Games, which will be hosted by Thailand in 2025. Senate President Wichitcholchai committed that he will do everything to accede to Senate President Zubiri’s request. Finally, Senate President Wichitcholchai informed the Philippine Senate Delegation of the IPU’s approval for Thailand to host the Regional Conference on Health and Security in 2025, to which the Thai Senate President extended an invitation for the Philippines to attend the same. (Senate of the Philippines Office of the International Relations and Protocol)