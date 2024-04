Photo Release

April 7, 2024 Gatchalian sounds alarm on drowning incidents; pushes for lifeguards in public pools: Following the death of 37 people, including 12 minors, during the Holy Week due to drowning, Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated his push for the mandatory designation of lifeguards in public swimming pools and bathing facilities. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN