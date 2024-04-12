Photo Release



Bountiful harvest equals more jobs: Senator Cynthia A. Villar recognizes the importance of the support of our farmers and their products in food events like the Philippine Food and Beverage Expo 2024. The senator, who was the Guest of Honor in the opening of the 16th Food Expo, this Friday April 12 in Pasay City, also cites food security with abundant produce aside job generation.

Kinilala ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang kahalagahan ng suporta ng ating mga magsasaka at kanilang produkto of our farmers sa food events gaya ng Philippine Food and Beverage Expo 2024. Tinukoy ng senador na Guest of Honor sa pagbubukas ng Food Expo 2024 nitong Biyernes April 12 sa Pasay City, na ang food security sa masaganang ani bukod sa job generation.