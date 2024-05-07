Photo Release

May 7, 2024 Honoring Saguisag: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda co-sponsors Resolution No. 1009 honoring the life of former Sen. Rene Saguisag. With a heavy heart, she commemorated the senator’s legacy. “Today, with heavy hearts, we gather to honor the memory and legacy of an individual who embodied selfless service to the Filipino people, of giving more to those who have less,” Legarda said during Tuesday’s plenary session, May 7, 2024. “Yet, it was not merely Senator Saguisag’s work ethic that distinguished him. More than his professional achievements, it was his unwavering moral compass and steadfast advocacy for integrity, accountability, and human rights that set him apart. In times of darkness, he found purpose in fearlessly,” Legarda added. Saguisag, a dedicated public servant, a staunch defender of human rights, and a true patriot, passed away on April 24, 2024 at the age of 84. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)