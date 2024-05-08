Photo Release



Estrada defends new retirement, pension system for military, uniformed personnel: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada answers questions from colleagues as he defended Senate Bill No. 2501 (SBN 2501), which seeks to provide a new separation, retirement, and pension system for the military and uniformed personnel Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Estrada, the chairperson of the Committee on National Defense, sponsored SBN 2501 aimed at addressing the pressing concerns affecting the fiscal position of the country and stability in the defense department. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)