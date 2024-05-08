Photo Release

May 8, 2024 Security of tenure for CENECO workers: Sen. Risa Hontiveros raises the concern of the Central Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CENECO) employees on the issue of security of tenure due to the looming takeover of the Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC). During Wednesday’s plenary session, May 8, 2024, Hontiveros said it is illegal to terminate the employment of workers without due process even though they will be paid of their separation benefits under the collective bargaining agreement. Hontiveros cited the Supreme Court jurisprudence, saying the merger or consolidation of the company or a joint venture agreement (JVA) should not be the ground for dismissal of the workers. “For the record, CENECO employees are regular employees, therefore, they already are enjoying their security of tenure prior to the joint venture agreement. However, if they will be given a separation pay as provided under articles 8 and 9 of the JVA, that means termination of their employment and consequently loss of their security of tenure,” Hontiveros said in her interpellation on House Bill no. 9805 granting Negros Electric and Power Corporation a franchise. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)