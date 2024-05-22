Photo Release

May 22, 2024 Underrated, yet enchanted island: Former Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, chairperson of the Public Services Subcommittee, presides over the resumption of the inquiry Wednesday, May 22, 2024 on the state of international and domestic airports in the country. Zubiri took note that there are very good destinations in country that were untapped because of accessibility. Senate Resolution No. 1020, filed by Zubiri, seeks an inquiry into the condition of international and domestic airports in the country aimed at alleviating the difficulties faced by passengers, maintain world-class airport facilities, enhance tourism and improve the country's image internationally. Zubiri particularly focused on Laguindingin, Bukidnon and Camiguin airports. “Camiguin is a beautiful provincial island and has so much tourism potential... it is an underrated tourist destination,” he said. “Everybody is focused on Siargao, Dinagat (Islands), Boracay and Bohol. Me, I’m smitten by Camiguin. It is such a magical island for me, an enchanted island. The hindrance to its tourism development is access,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)