Photo Release

June 11, 2024 Advancing parliamentary diplomacy with Poland: On 11 June 2024, Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero welcomed the Honorable Jaroslaw Sczczepankiewicz, Chargé d' affaires a.i. of the Polish Embassy at the Senate Ceremonial Hall. Their discussion centered on inter-parliamentary relations, defense cooperation, regional security, and IT collaboration. Both underscored the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and expressed keen interest for future engagements, including parliamentary exchanges, revitalizing parliamentary friendship groups, as well as events that would enhance the expertise and support for their legislative work. (Reference: Office of the International Relations and Protocol)