Photo Release

May 22, 2024 Bicam report ratified: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson of the Senate contingent, submits the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2432, House Bill Nos. 3917 and 9284 or the Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act during Wednesday’s plenary session, May 22, 2024. “I'm pleased to report on the successful outcome of the bicameral conference. The bicameral conference agreed to adapt the Senate version as the working draft of the discussion. The changes in the working draft which was stated on the joint explanatory statements are reflected on the content of the bicameral consolidated bill,” Villar said. “I moved that such joint statement be read into the record forming part of my report and that the result of the bicameral conference be ratified by this body,” she added. The Senate ratified the bicameral conference committee report. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)