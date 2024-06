Photo Release

June 14, 2024 Cayetano checks out HK’s anti-deception mechanism: With the view of fortifying anti-scam measures in the Philippines, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano visited the Hong Kong Police Force’s Anti-Deception Coordination Center (ADCC) on Thursday, June 13, 2024, together with Philippine Consul General to Hong Kong Germinia V. Aguilar-Usudan and Vice Consul Jose Angelo D.G. Manuel.