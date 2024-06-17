Photo Release



Pride Month: Las Piñas City proudly celebrated the 1st ever Pride Month, on June 16 at the Villar Tent in C5 Extension, kicking off with a vibrant Pride March featuring various LGBTQIA+ groups from 20 Barangays of the city.

The Villar Foundation, which led the celebration, also gave awards to members of the LGBTQIA+ community who have made outstanding contributions to the promotion of LGBTQIA+ rights, visibility, and inclusion in various fields.

The festivities culminated in the dazzling Binibining Bahaghari 2024 pageant, showcasing the beauty and talent of LGBTQIA+ diverse community

Idinaos ng Las Piñas City ang 1st ever Pride Month, nitong June 16 sa Villar Tent sa C5 Extension. Nagsimula ang selebration sa isang makulay na Pride March kasama ang iba't ibang grupo ng LGBTQIA+ mula sa 20 Barangay ng lunsod. Ang Villar Foundation na nanguna sa selebrasyon, ay nagbigay din ng paragal sa mga miembro ng LGBTQIA+ community na nagbigay ng natatanging kontribusyon sa pagsusulong ng mga karapatan, bisibilidad, at inkluyon ng LGBTQIA+ sa iba't ibang larangan. Nagtapos ang kasiyahan sa nakasisilaw na Binibining Bahaghari 2024 pageant, na nagpapakita ng kagandahan at talento ng LGBTQIA+.