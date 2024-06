Photo Release

June 26, 2024 Tolentino: “WPS hero doing well, in high spirits”: Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino: “I'd like to share with our kababayans that Seaman First Class Jeffrey Facundo, one of our brave heroes in the West Philippine Sea who lost his thumb during the June 17 encounter in Ayungin Shoal, is doing well, and is in high spirits.”