Photo Release

June 21, 2024 Finding alternative solution: Sen. Raffy Tulfo wants to find alternative solutions on how the government’s jeepney modernization program should be enforced without hurting the lives of ordinary public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers and operators. “We must offer good alternatives. Here (committee hearing), we can explain how this modernization program should be done without hurting our drivers,” Tulfo pointed out in his opening statement during the public hearing of the Committee on Public Services Friday, June 21, 2024. Tulfo, who chairs the committee, opposed the huge price of modern jeepneys of P2.4-million per unit, saying this would be an additional burden to the lives of ordinary drivers who earn P600 to P700 a day. He also wanted to restore the old design of jeepney that has been the trademark of Philippine local transport. Included in the agenda are Senate Bill No. 105 (Providing for a just and humane Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program), Senate Resolution No. 893 (Inquiry on the assessment of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program, and SRN 898 (Inquiry to the Jeepney Phase-Out. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)