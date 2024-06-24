Photo Release

June 24, 2024 Extending NHA life: Sen. Imee Marcos presides over the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement hearing Monday, June 24, 2024, on several bills seeking to extend the corporate life of the National Housing Authority (NHA). Marcos said that the NHA was created in 1975 under Presidential Decree 757 to develop and implement comprehensive and integrated housing program for the underprivileged and homeless Filipinos. The senator considered the measures – Senate Bill Nos. 653, 1258, 1713 and House Bill No. 10172 – as urgent with eleven months left in the NHA Charter and the tight legislative calendar. “As we discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the present charter of the NHA, it should be an opportunity to learn from the lessons and experiences gained from the past 49 years now, to transform this agency to be more responsive and more aggressive with the growing housing backlog which apparently has reached 6 million units... and the inadequate budget for the housing sector. The new NHA should be innovative and vibrant and proactive,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)