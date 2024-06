Photo Release



Villar tells bikers to pedal for a healthier environment: "Every piece of litter we collect and every kilometer we ride is a step towards a cleaner, greener planet," said Sen. Cynthia Villar.

Speaking during the "Bike Ride and Cleanup Drive at the Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP)," Villar told the bikers that they are making a tangible difference by participating in the event.