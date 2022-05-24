Press Release

May 24, 2022 EDCOM II ratified; Gatchalian assures reforms to improve quality of education The Senate has ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the creation of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II). For Senator Win Gatchalian, this will ensure the pursuit of much-needed reforms to address the country's education crisis. The bicameral conference committee report of the measure, now entitled "Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) Act," resolved differences between House Bill No. 10308 and Senate Bill No. 2485. The measure creates the EDCOM II to undertake a comprehensive national assessment and evaluation of the Philippine education sector's performance. This is to recommend transformative, concrete, and targeted reforms to make the Philippines both globally competitive in both education and labor markets. The EDCOM II's national assessment and evaluation will review how the mandates are observed in laws that created the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). The national assessment will also recommend specific, targeted and timebound solutions to enable education agencies to improve their performance vis-à-vis measurable indicators and deliver accessible, inclusive and quality education that is at par with world standards. The Commission will have three years to accomplish its mandate. The Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) will serve as the Research Arm of the Commission to produce data-based research and provide analysis in the formulation of education policy recommendations. "Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang EDCOM II, mabibigyan natin ng kaukulang pansin ang krisis sa sektor ng edukasyon, lalo na't pinalala ito ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Kung nais natin iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon para sa ating mga kabataan at tiyakin ang maganda nilang kinabukasan, hindi na natin maaaring ipagpaliban ang pagpapatupad ng mga kinakailangang reporma," said Gatchalian, sponsor and co-author of the measure. According to a joint report by UNICEF, UNESCO, and the World Bank entitled "Where are we on Education Recovery?", 9 in every 10 Filipinos aged 10 cannot read or understand a simple story. This translates to a learning poverty level of 90.5%. Gatchalian also thanked the co-authors of the measure: Senator Sonny Angara, the Minority Leader Senator Franklin Drilon, Senator Grace Poe, Senator Joel Villanueva, Senator Imee Marcos, Senator Nancy Binay, the Majority Leader Senator Migz Zubiri, and Senator Cynthia Villar. Gatchalian: Panukalang EDCOM II ratipikado na sa Senado Ratipikado na sa Senado ang bicameral conference committee report sa paglikha ng Second Congressional Commission on Education o EDCOM II. Para kay Senador Win Gatchalian, titiyakin nito ang pagbabalangkas at pagpapatupad ng mga kinakailangang reporma upang tugunan ang krisis na bumabalot sa sektor ng edukasyon. Niresolba ng bicameral conference committee report ang mga pagkakaiba ng House Bill No. 10308 at Senate Bill No. 2485. Ang panukalang batas ay kikilalanin na bilang "Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) Act." Mandato ng EDCOM II ang pagsasagawa ng komprehensibong pagrepaso at pagsuri sa buong sektor ng edukasyon. Ito ay upang magpanukala ng mga reporma upang isulong ang pagiging globally competitive ng bansa sa education at labor markets. Bahagi ng gagawing pag-aaral ng EDCOM II ang pagtupad sa mga mandatong itinakda ng batas para sa Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Magrerekomenda ang komisyon ng mga tiyak at napapanahong mga solusyon upang maiangat ng mga ahensya ng edukasyon ang kanilang kakayahang maghatid ng dekalidad at abot-kayang edukasyong naaayon sa mga pandaigdigang pamantayan. Bibigyan ang Komisyon ng tatlong taon upang tuparin ang mandato nito. Ang Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) naman ang magsisilbing Research Arm ng Komisyon upang magsagawa ng mga pag-aaral at magbahagi ng kanilang pagsusuri sa paglikha ng mga polisiya sa edukasyon. "Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang EDCOM II, mabibigyan natin ng kaukulang pansin ang krisis sa sektor ng edukasyon, lalo na't pinalala ito ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Kung nais natin iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon para sa ating mga kabataan at tiyakin ang maganda nilang kinabukasan, hindi na natin maaaring ipagpaliban ang pagpapatupad ng mga kinakailangang reporma," ani Gatchalian, sponsor at isa sa mga may akda ng naturang panukala. Ayon sa isang ulat ng UNICEF, UNESCO, at ng World Bank na pinamagatang "Where are we on Education Recovery?" siyam sa sampung mga Pilipinong sampung taong gulang ang hindi marunong bumasa o umunawa ng simpleng kwento. Katumbas nito ang learning poverty na mahigit siyamnapung porsyento o 90.5%. Pinasalamatan naman ni Gatchalian ang mga co-author ng naturang panukala: Senador Sonny Angara, Minority Leader Senador Franklin Drilon, Senador Grace Poe, Senador Joel Villanueva, Senador Imee Marcos, Senador Nancy Binay, Majority Leader Senador Migz Zubiri, at Senador Cynthia Villar.