Press Release

October 31, 2022 Gatchalian bill seeks regulation of video and online games To uphold the safety and well-being of children amid their exposure to new technologies, Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking to expand the powers and functions of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to include regulation of video and online games. Gatchalian made this proposal in Senate Bill No. 1063 or the Video and Online Games and Outdoor Media Regulation Act, which seeks to amend Presidential Decree No. 1986 that created the MTRCB. "Habang patuloy na nagbabago at lumalawak ang paggamit natin sa teknolohiya, dapat din nating tiyakin na nabibigyan ng kaukulang proteksyon at paggabay ang ating mga kabataan, lalo na mula sa mga hindi magagandang impluwensya at epektong maaaring idulot ng mga teknolohiyang ito," Gatchalian said The 2020 gaming statistics reveal that 43 million gamers drove the unprecedented rise in the Philippine gaming industry and across Southeast Asia, with 74% of the Philippine online gaming population playing on their mobile devices, 65% on PC games, and 45% playing on the classic console games. Moreover, 43 million gamers in the country spent $572 million on games in 2019. This made the Philippines the world's 25th's biggest market by game revenues, as well as a key driver of Southeast Asia's overall games market during that time. Aside from video and online games, Gatchalian also proposes that the MTRCB also regulate outdoor media, which includes advertising signs, Light Emitting Diode (LED) signs and billboards, ground signs, roof signs, and sign infrastructures. In approving and disapproving the exhibition of video and online games, and outdoor media, the procedure that applies on a motion picture, television program, still and other pictorial advertisements shall apply. The procedure on examination and review, as well as banning of media deemed unfit for consumption in the Philippines, will also apply to video and online games, and outdoor media. Gatchalian's bill prohibits the sale or distribution of any video game that has been rated "Adults Only" by the Board. It will also be unlawful for a minor to buy or receive games rated "Adults Only," and use false evidence of age to obtain copies of these video games. The bill also provides that the packaging of any video game and any printed or digital publicity material that is sold and distributed in the Philippines must display its rating in an easily viewable, legible manner, on the front side in the style and manner prescribed by the Board. Digital copies of games, on the other hand, must display the rating label on the menu screen. Regulasyon ng video at online games isinusulong ni Gatchalian Upang maitaguyod ang kapakanan at kaligtasan ng mga kabataan sa kabila ng patuloy na pag-usbong ng mga bagong teknolohiya, iminumungkahi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na isailalim sa Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) ang mga video at online games. Isinulong ni Gatchalian ang mungkahing ito sa Senate Bill No. 1063 o ang Video and Online Games and Outdoor Media Regulation Act na layong amyendahan ang Presidential Decree No. 1986 na lumikha sa MTRCB. "Habang patuloy na nagbabago at lumalawak ang paggamit natin sa teknolohiya, dapat din nating tiyakin na nabibigyan ng kaukulang proteksyon at paggabay ang ating mga kabataan, lalo na mula sa mga hindi magagandang impluwensya at epektong maaaring idulot ng mga teknolohiyang ito," ani Gatchalian. Lumabas sa gaming statistics ng taong 2020 na pinalago ng apatnapu't tatlong (43) milyong mga gamers ang gaming industry sa Pilipinas at Southeast Asia. Naitala din na pitumpu't apat (74) na porsyento ng Philippine online gaming population ay naglalaro gamit ang kanilang mobile devices, animnapu't limang (65) porsyento ang gumagamit ng PC games, at apatnapu't limang (45) porsyento ang gumagamit ng classic console. Ayon pa sa datos, ang apatnapu't tatlong (43) milyong naitalang gamers noong 2019 ay gumastos ng mahigit kalahating bilyong dolyar o $572 milyon. Dahil dito, naging pang dalawamput limang pinakamalaking merkado ang Pilipinas pagdating sa game revenues. Pilipinas din ang maituturing na may pinakamalaking ambag sa games market ng Southeast Asia sa naturang taon. Maliban sa video and online games, iminungkahi ni Gatchalian na sumailalim din sa regulasyon ng MTRCB ang outdoor media, kabilang ang mga advertising signs, Light Emitting Diode (LED) signs and billboards, ground signs, roof signs, at sign infrastructures. Sa pag-apruba at pag-disapruba ng pagpapalabas ng video and online games at outdoor media, parehong mga hakbang ang susundin tulad ng sinusunod sa pelikula, programa sa telebisyon, still at iba pang pictorial advertisements. Ipinagbabawal din ng panukalang batas ni Gatchalian ang pagbebenta ng anumang video game na may rating na "Adults Only" mula sa MTRCB. Pagbabawalan din ang mga menor de edad na bumili at tumanggap ng mga larong may rating na "Adults Only," kabilang ang paggamit ng anumang pekeng ebidensya ng edad upang mabili ang mga games na ito. Nakasaad din sa panukalang batas na dapat malinaw ang rating sa packaging ng kahit anong video game at kahit anong printed o digital publicity material na gagamitin sa bansa.