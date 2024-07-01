Press Release

July 1, 2024 Pimentel, Manila Doctors Hospital bring health caravan to Marikina: 1,600 patients served Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel and Special Envoy Kat Pimentel, in collaboration with Manila Doctors Hospital, conducted the Marikina Multi-Specialty Medical Mission and Surgical Screening, benefiting more than 1,600 patients. The medical mission brought together a dedicated team of 130 volunteer doctors, surgeons, and nurses in a grand health caravan last Saturday in Barangay Malanday in Marikina City. Pimentel said the services provided were comprehensive and wide-ranging, including dental extraction, oral prophylaxis, and consultation, along with internal medicine, which featured specializations in cardiology, pulmonary, gastroenterology, and nephrology. The obstetrician gynecologist (OB-GYN) services were also offered, featuring pap smears, acetic vinegar testing, consultation, and screening for myoma under the Women Empowerment through Surgical Help on Ovarian and Uterine Tumors program, which included free surgery by Manila Doctors Hospital. "By offering essential medical services free of charge, the caravan helps ensure that everyone has the opportunity to receive basic medical attention and improve their overall well-being. This mission is about bringing healthcare directly to the people and addressing the immediate medical needs of our community," the senator said. "Health is our priority. This medical mission underscores our commitment to ensuring that every individual in our community has access to the necessary medical services. It is through such initiatives that we can improve the overall health and quality of life for our countrymen," Kat Pimentel said. The mission was led by a team of esteemed medical professionals, including Dr. Genaro Chan, Chairperson of the Department of Outpatient; Dr. Edmund Ong, Committee Chair of External Medical and Surgical Mission and Vice Chair of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology; Dr. Manuel Delfin Jr., Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology; Dr. Anunsacion, Chair of the Department of Dental Medicine at De Ocampo Memorial College; Dr. Sonya Raisa Paulino, Training Officer of the Department of Pediatrics; Dr. Elmer Angus, Former Chair of the Department of Family & Community Medicine; Dr. Angela Laborte, Former Training Officer of the Department of OB-GYN; Dr. Michelle Cloa, Section Chief of the Section of Gastroenterology; Ms. Jill Alvarez, Head of the Corporate Sustainability Initiatives Office; Ms. Airah Lorico, Assistant Head of the Corporate Sustainability Initiatives Office; and Ms. Sheryll Ann Limson, Head of the Department of Pharmacy. The event was done with the support of Congresswoman Maan Teodoro and Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro. Orthopedic physically handicapped (OPH) services provided essential eye care, including eye refraction, screening for cataract under the Share the Gift of Vision program, and free reading glasses. Additionally, otorhinolaryngology (ORL) services were performed including minor surgery, screening for cleft lip and palate under the Bridging the Gap program, and ear flushing, further broadening the scope of the mission. Pediatrics and surgical services were also pivotal components of the medical mission. Pediatric care ensured the health and well-being of the younger patients, while surgical services included minor excision and circumcision. The screening for hernia, gallstones, and goiter was conducted under the Goiter Ends Today through Surgery program, which also featured free surgery by Manila Doctors Hospital. Additionally, a range of diagnostic exams were available on-site, including chest x-ray, 2D-echo (plain), and ECG. Pimentel, Manila Doctors Hospital naghatid ng health caravan sa Marikina: 1,600 pasyente nakinabang Umabot sa 1,600 Marikenyo ang natulungan ng isinagawa health caravan nina Senador Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel at Special Envoy Kat Pimentel, sa pakikipagtulungan sa Manila Doctors Hospital. Ang Marikina Multi-Specialty Medical Mission and Surgical Screening ay pinangunahan ng 130 volunteer na doktor, surgeon, at nars noong Sabado sa Barangay Malanday sa Lungsod ng Marikina. Sinabi ni Pimentel na ang mga serbisyong ibinigay ay komprehensibo at malawak, kabilang ang dental extraction, oral prophylaxis, at konsultasyon, kasama na rin ang internal medicine na may espesyalidad sa cardiology, pulmonary, gastroenterology, at nephrology. Ang mga serbisyo ng obstetrician gynecologist (OB-GYN) ay kabilang din, tulad ng pap smears, acetic vinegar testing, konsultasyon, at screening para sa myoma sa ilalim ng Women Empowerment through Surgical Help on Ovarian and Uterine Tumors program, na kasama ang libreng operasyon mula sa Manila Doctors Hospital. "Sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng mahahalagang serbisyong medikal nang walang bayad, nakatulong tayo na ang bawat isa ay may pagkakataong makatanggap ng pangunahing atensyong medikal at mapabuti ang kanilang pangkalahatang kalusugan. Layunin natin magdala ng serbisyong pangkalusugan diretso sa mga tao at pagtugon sa agarang pangangailangang medikal ng ating komunidad," sabi ng senador. "Ang kalusugan ay aming prayoridad. Natis natin na matiyak na ang bawat Marikenyo ay may access sa kinakailangang mga serbisyong medikal. Sa pamamagitan ng inilunsad nating health caravan katuwang ang Manila Doctors Hospital, mababantayan natin ang kalusugan ng ating mga kababayan lao na sa lungsod ng Marikina," sabi ni Kat Pimentel. Ang misyon ay pinangunahan ng isang mga kilalang propesyonal sa medisina, kabilang sina Dr. Genaro Chan, Chairperson ng Department of Outpatient; Dr. Edmund Ong, Committee Chair ng External Medical and Surgical Mission at Vice Chair ng Department of Otorhinolaryngology; Dr. Manuel Delfin Jr., Chair ng Department of Ophthalmology; Dr. Anunsacion, Chair ng Department of Dental Medicine sa De Ocampo Memorial College; Dr. Sonya Raisa Paulino, Training Officer ng Department of Pediatrics; Dr. Elmer Angus, Former Chair ng Department of Family & Community Medicine; Dr. Angela Laborte, Former Training Officer ng Department of OB-GYN; Dr. Michelle Cloa, Section Chief ng Section of Gastroenterology; Ms. Jill Alvarez, Head ng Corporate Sustainability Initiatives Office; Ms. Airah Lorico, Assistant Head ng Corporate Sustainability Initiatives Office; at Ms. Sheryll Ann Limson, Head ng Department of Pharmacy. Ang medical carava ay isinagawa sa suporta nina Congresswoman Maan Teodoro at Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro. Ang mga serbisyo para sa orthopedic physically handicapped (OPH) ay nagbigay ng mahalagang pangangalaga sa mata, kabilang ang eye refraction, screening para sa katarata sa ilalim ng Share the Gift of Vision program, at libreng salamin sa mata. Bukod pa rito, ang mga serbisyo ng otorhinolaryngology (ORL) ay isinagawa tulad ng minor surgery, screening para sa cleft lip at palate sa ilalim ng Bridging the Gap program, at ear flushing, na pinalawak pa ang saklaw ng misyon. Ang pediatrics at surgical services ay mahalagang bahagi rin ng medical caravan. Ang pediatric care ay tiniyak ang kalusugan at kagalingan ng mga bata, habang ang surgical services na kasama ang minor excision para sa pasyente at circumcision para sa pasyente. Ang screening para sa hernia, gallstones, at goiter ay isinagawa sa ilalim ng Goiter Ends Today through Surgery program, na kasama rin ang libreng operasyon mula sa Manila Doctors Hospital. Bukod dito, iba't ibang diagnostic exams ang ginawa on-site, kabilang ang chest x-ray, 2D-echo (plain), at ECG.